Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GIFI opened at $3.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

