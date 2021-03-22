GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.69 Million

Brokerages predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report $157.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $158.76 million. GW Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $714.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $662.70 million to $764.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $896.37 million, with estimates ranging from $807.60 million to $970.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

Several research firms have commented on GWPH. Citigroup cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adam D. George sold 79,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $936,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,716 shares in the company, valued at $418,948.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,304 shares of company stock worth $8,632,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

GWPH stock opened at $215.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.14 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.60 and a 200-day moving average of $136.89. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $73.52 and a fifty-two week high of $217.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

