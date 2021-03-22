GXChain (GXC) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $56.24 million and $14.69 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,088,015 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

