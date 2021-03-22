Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 170,710 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 305.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,710 shares during the period. Sterling Bancorp makes up about 1.4% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Bancorp worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 538,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,145. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.