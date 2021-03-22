Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 2,967 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,371 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,762 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.09 on Monday, hitting $119.95. 292,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

