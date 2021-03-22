Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 5,353 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 285.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $153.22. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

