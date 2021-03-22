Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 8,091 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 274.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 5,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.91. 9,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $235.16. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

