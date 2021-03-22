Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $16.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,508. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.57 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.70 and a 200 day moving average of $372.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.35.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total value of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.86, for a total value of $664,390.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.