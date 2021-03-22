Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,705 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lear by 25.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $4.74 on Monday, hitting $178.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,296. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

