Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 192.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,904 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources makes up 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of BEN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. 88,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,477. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,620. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.