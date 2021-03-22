Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 143.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

NYSE:APD traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.66. 16,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.82 and its 200-day moving average is $279.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.91 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

