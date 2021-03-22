Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 10,449 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 397,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,136,482. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.