Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 147,520 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 476.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,520 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Zynga by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 263,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 500,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $4,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $87,620.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,173.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock valued at $29,171,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

