Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 21,195 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the quarter. Worthington Industries accounts for 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Worthington Industries worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,692. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

WOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

