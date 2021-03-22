Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys 5,562 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 147.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $27.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.50. 270,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,104. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $261.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

