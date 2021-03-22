Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,331 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Summit Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.06. 20,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,755. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.