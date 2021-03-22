Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,052,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after acquiring an additional 456,448 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,335,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,167,000 after acquiring an additional 222,475 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.59. 1,325,158 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24.

