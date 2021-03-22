Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $85.08. The stock had a trading volume of 231,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,300,108. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

