Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 310.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,397 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 1.6% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.44 on Monday, reaching $168.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.76. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

