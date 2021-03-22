Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 48,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of Target by 127.2% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

