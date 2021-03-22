Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.20 Million Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 415.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

STC stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,366. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.49. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $736.73 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.