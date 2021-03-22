Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 460.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

