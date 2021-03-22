Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.26 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after acquiring an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.59. 162,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,960,913. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

