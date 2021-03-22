Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 782.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,871 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Vertiv by 57.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 166,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 29.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,073,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vertiv by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 333,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 136,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 104,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,077. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

