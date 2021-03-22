Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $2.95 Million Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 633.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. NuVasive accounts for about 1.0% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -308.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $69.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.