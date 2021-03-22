Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $5.11 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,064 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,998,176. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $95.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

