Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,699,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $901,941,000 after buying an additional 477,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,730,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $566,445,000 after buying an additional 165,079 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 98,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.16 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.