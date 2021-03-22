Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 484,960 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $48,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,646,000 after acquiring an additional 259,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,685,000 after acquiring an additional 245,704 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.49. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 11,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,520 shares of company stock valued at $27,640,336 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

