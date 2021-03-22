Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Invests $1.30 Million in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,910,292 shares in the company, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.33. 124,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,676,963. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

