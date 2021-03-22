Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.12 on Monday, hitting $309.93. The stock had a trading volume of 16,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $321.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.31.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

