Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 70,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,860,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,225,000 after purchasing an additional 158,103 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Shares of CCEP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,611. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

