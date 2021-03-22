Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 103,102 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,800. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 33.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.