Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Inari Medical comprises about 0.9% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Inari Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $8,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,589,161.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,056,174 shares of company stock valued at $216,118,609 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

