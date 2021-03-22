Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hologic by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,859,000 after acquiring an additional 553,642 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $39,547,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. 14,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

