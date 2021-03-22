Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,342,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,379,000 after purchasing an additional 415,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $50.82. 733,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,502,511. The stock has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

