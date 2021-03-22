Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ball by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,281.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ball by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ball by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 96,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

