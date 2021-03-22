Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,433 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after buying an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.05.

Shares of INTU traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.45. 46,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,346. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

