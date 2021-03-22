Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,352 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,175,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,362,000 after purchasing an additional 576,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8,743.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 554,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,887,000 after purchasing an additional 548,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 18,779 shares of company stock worth $2,842,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,181. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

