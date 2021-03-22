Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,500 ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $10,502,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.38 and a 52-week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

