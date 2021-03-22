Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.30 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ally Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,742 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Ally Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $44.59. 67,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

