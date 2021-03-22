Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,160,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.94. 87,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

