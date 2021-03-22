Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,117,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,236,000 after buying an additional 193,971 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 894.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,371. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.