Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at $701,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITCI stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,153. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $40.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

