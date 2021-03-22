Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 1.2% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.76. 4,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.79. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

