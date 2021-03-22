Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,137 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Silicon Motion Technology makes up 0.8% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Silicon Motion Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,997,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 494,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,760 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.94. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,602. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

