HackenAI (HAI) Market Capitalization Tops $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. HackenAI has a market cap of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.21 or 0.00468048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00065490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00138688 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.36 or 0.00770210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00076930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

