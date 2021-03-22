Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

HAE opened at $113.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.54. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

