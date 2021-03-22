Handshake Achieves Market Cap of $128.28 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $128.28 million and $738,991.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,156.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.53 or 0.03119021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.07 or 0.00345588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $529.60 or 0.00943073 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00404712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.12 or 0.00379519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00262224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00021672 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 363,435,472 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

