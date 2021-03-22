Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €155.40 ($182.82).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNR1. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €129.20 ($152.00) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €155.10 ($182.47) on Monday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €142.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €136.95.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

