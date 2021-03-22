Harmony Market Cap Reaches $1.45 Billion (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Harmony has traded up 65.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $814.13 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00050395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00024023 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,968,359,135 coins and its circulating supply is 9,291,344,135 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

